Methode Electronics, Inc. (MEI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI)'s stock price has plunge by -0.05relation to previous closing price of 20.50. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.34% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 2 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for MEI is $28.00, which is $7.51 above the current market price. The public float for MEI is 33.43M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.80% of that float. The average trading volume for MEI on January 14, 2024 was 315.69K shares.

MEI’s Market Performance

The stock of Methode Electronics, Inc. (MEI) has seen a -2.34% decrease in the past week, with a -3.85% drop in the past month, and a -17.31% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.65% for MEI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.60% for MEI stock, with a simple moving average of -34.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MEI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MEI stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for MEI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MEI in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $52 based on the research report published on November 22, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

MEI Trading at -10.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MEI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares sank -6.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MEI fell by -2.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.87. In addition, Methode Electronics, Inc. saw -9.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MEI starting from DUDA DONALD W, who purchase 23,245 shares at the price of $21.80 back on Sep 21. After this action, DUDA DONALD W now owns 23,245 shares of Methode Electronics, Inc., valued at $506,636 using the latest closing price.

ASPATORE WALTER J, the Director of Methode Electronics, Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $22.50 during a trade that took place back on Sep 20, which means that ASPATORE WALTER J is holding 19,000 shares at $22,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MEI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.66 for the present operating margin

+23.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Methode Electronics, Inc. stands at +6.54. The total capital return value is set at 8.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.44. Equity return is now at value -3.03, with -1.83 for asset returns.

Based on Methode Electronics, Inc. (MEI), the company’s capital structure generated 35.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.26. Total debt to assets is 21.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Methode Electronics, Inc. (MEI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.