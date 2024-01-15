Merus N.V’s (MRUS) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Merus N.V (MRUS) has gone up by 14.27% for the week, with a 38.50% rise in the past month and a 54.60% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.50% for MRUS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.78% for MRUS stock, with a simple moving average of 39.49% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Merus N.V (NASDAQ: MRUS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for MRUS is at 1.03. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MRUS is $44.09, which is $11.5 above the current market price. The public float for MRUS is 42.93M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.76% of that float. The average trading volume for MRUS on January 14, 2024 was 456.08K shares.

MRUS) stock’s latest price update

Merus N.V (NASDAQ: MRUS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.43 in relation to its previous close of 31.51. However, the company has experienced a 14.27% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-09 that Merus N.V. (MRUS) saw its shares surge in the last session with trading volume being higher than average. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions may not translate into further price increase in the near term.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRUS stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for MRUS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MRUS in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $45 based on the research report published on November 02, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

MRUS Trading at 28.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.94%, as shares surge +37.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +62.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRUS rose by +14.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +85.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.59. In addition, Merus N.V saw 18.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRUS starting from Shuman Harry, who sale 115 shares at the price of $26.68 back on Dec 19. After this action, Shuman Harry now owns 7,002 shares of Merus N.V, valued at $3,068 using the latest closing price.

Silverman Peter B., the COO & GC of Merus N.V, sale 22,386 shares at $25.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Silverman Peter B. is holding 0 shares at $559,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-384.84 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Merus N.V stands at -315.48. The total capital return value is set at -55.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.45. Equity return is now at value -51.07, with -38.97 for asset returns.

Based on Merus N.V (MRUS), the company’s capital structure generated 5.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.17. Total debt to assets is 3.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 35.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.88.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Merus N.V (MRUS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.