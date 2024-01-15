Meihua International Medical Technologies Co Ltd (MHUA) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Meihua International Medical Technologies Co Ltd (MHUA) has seen a -17.09% decrease in the past week, with a -44.57% drop in the past month, and a -41.74% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.00% for MHUA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -45.55% for MHUA’s stock, with a -64.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Meihua International Medical Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ: MHUA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Meihua International Medical Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ: MHUA) is above average at 3.44x. The 36-month beta value for MHUA is also noteworthy at 0.61. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for MHUA is 8.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.10% of that float. The average trading volume of MHUA on January 14, 2024 was 273.55K shares.

MHUA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Meihua International Medical Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ: MHUA) has decreased by -3.95 when compared to last closing price of 1.01.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -17.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-03-31 that The Nasdaq 100 is on a tear

MHUA Trading at -44.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MHUA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.58%, as shares sank -51.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MHUA fell by -17.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7295. In addition, Meihua International Medical Technologies Co Ltd saw -34.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MHUA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.45 for the present operating margin

+36.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Meihua International Medical Technologies Co Ltd stands at +6.04. The total capital return value is set at 8.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.06. Equity return is now at value 4.81, with 4.12 for asset returns.

Based on Meihua International Medical Technologies Co Ltd (MHUA), the company’s capital structure generated 4.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.70. Total debt to assets is 4.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.60.

Conclusion

In summary, Meihua International Medical Technologies Co Ltd (MHUA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.