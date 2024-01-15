MaxLinear Inc (MXL) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The average price point forecasted by analysts for MaxLinear Inc (MXL) is $22.40, which is $1.15 above the current market price. The public float for MXL is 74.02M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.94% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MXL on January 14, 2024 was 867.14K shares.

The stock price of MaxLinear Inc (NASDAQ: MXL) has dropped by -0.93 compared to previous close of 21.45. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-15 that MaxLinear (MXL) was a big mover last session on higher-than-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions might not help the stock continue moving higher in the near term.

MXL’s Market Performance

MaxLinear Inc (MXL) has experienced a -2.03% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.98% rise in the past month, and a -4.75% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.56% for MXL.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.85% for MXL’s stock, with a -13.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MXL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MXL stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for MXL by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for MXL in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $25 based on the research report published on January 03, 2024 of the current year 2024.

MXL Trading at 7.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MXL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.12%, as shares surge +3.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MXL fell by -2.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.61. In addition, MaxLinear Inc saw -10.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MXL starting from LOUGHEED JAMES, who sale 115,944 shares at the price of $40.74 back on Feb 03. After this action, LOUGHEED JAMES now owns 3,921 shares of MaxLinear Inc, valued at $4,723,973 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MXL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.54 for the present operating margin

+56.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for MaxLinear Inc stands at +11.16. The total capital return value is set at 22.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.23. Equity return is now at value -0.54, with -0.31 for asset returns.

Based on MaxLinear Inc (MXL), the company’s capital structure generated 23.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.70. Total debt to assets is 13.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.71 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, MaxLinear Inc (MXL) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.