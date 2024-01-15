Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRTN)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.25 in comparison to its previous close of 19.94, however, the company has experienced a -0.05% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-19 that ARI, ENR and MRTN have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on December 19, 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRTN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRTN) is 19.39x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MRTN is 0.80. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN) is $25.00, which is $5.11 above the current market price. The public float for MRTN is 57.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.14% of that float. On January 14, 2024, MRTN’s average trading volume was 278.02K shares.

MRTN’s Market Performance

MRTN stock saw an increase of -0.05% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.63% and a quarterly increase of 2.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.45% for Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.95% for MRTN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRTN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRTN stocks, with Vertical Research repeating the rating for MRTN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MRTN in the upcoming period, according to Vertical Research is $25 based on the research report published on January 10, 2024 of the current year 2024.

MRTN Trading at 3.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRTN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares surge +2.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRTN fell by -0.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.31. In addition, Marten Transport, Ltd. saw -5.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRTN starting from WINKEL THOMAS J, who sale 5,313 shares at the price of $20.12 back on Mar 20. After this action, WINKEL THOMAS J now owns 53,674 shares of Marten Transport, Ltd., valued at $106,919 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRTN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.28 for the present operating margin

+14.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marten Transport, Ltd. stands at +8.73. The total capital return value is set at 19.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.27. Equity return is now at value 11.66, with 8.63 for asset returns.

Based on Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.10. Total debt to assets is 0.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.58 and the total asset turnover is 1.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.