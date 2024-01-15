Marcus Corp. (MCS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Marcus Corp. (NYSE: MCS) is above average at 544.66x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.46.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Marcus Corp. (MCS) is $19.67, which is $5.89 above the current market price. The public float for MCS is 23.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.39% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MCS on January 14, 2024 was 380.18K shares.

Marcus Corp. (NYSE: MCS)’s stock price has decreased by -0.07 compared to its previous closing price of 13.79. However, the company has seen a -2.82% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-11 that While it may be natural to stay with your winners, contrarian investors may want to consider stocks to recover in 2024. These are enterprises that didn’t quite pass muster last year.

MCS’s Market Performance

Marcus Corp. (MCS) has seen a -2.82% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -4.44% decline in the past month and a -12.51% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.65% for MCS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.66% for MCS stock, with a simple moving average of -10.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MCS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MCS stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for MCS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MCS in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $24 based on the research report published on January 03, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

MCS Trading at -5.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares sank -5.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCS fell by -2.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.41. In addition, Marcus Corp. saw -5.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.45 for the present operating margin

+25.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marcus Corp. stands at -1.77. The total capital return value is set at 1.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.39. Equity return is now at value 1.49, with 0.64 for asset returns.

Based on Marcus Corp. (MCS), the company’s capital structure generated 89.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.20. Total debt to assets is 38.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 83.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 35.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.60.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Marcus Corp. (MCS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.