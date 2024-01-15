ManpowerGroup (MAN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MAN is 1.55. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MAN is $74.75, which is -$2.16 below the current price. The public float for MAN is 48.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MAN on January 14, 2024 was 287.60K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

MAN) stock’s latest price update

ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN)’s stock price has increased by 0.75 compared to its previous closing price of 76.34. However, the company has seen a 0.31% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-05 that ManpowerGroup (MAN) has been transforming in support of its Diversification, Digitization and Innovation strategy.

MAN’s Market Performance

MAN’s stock has risen by 0.31% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.64% and a quarterly rise of 6.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.70% for ManpowerGroup The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.74% for MAN stock, with a simple moving average of 1.15% for the last 200 days.

MAN Trading at 1.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares surge +1.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAN rose by +0.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.31. In addition, ManpowerGroup saw -3.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAN starting from MONDANO DONALD O, who sale 1,600 shares at the price of $72.96 back on Nov 07. After this action, MONDANO DONALD O now owns 1,840 shares of ManpowerGroup, valued at $116,736 using the latest closing price.

PAYNE ULICE JR, the Director of ManpowerGroup, sale 1,100 shares at $77.30 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that PAYNE ULICE JR is holding 8,620 shares at $85,030 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.33 for the present operating margin

+18.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for ManpowerGroup stands at +1.89. The total capital return value is set at 16.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.62. Equity return is now at value 9.23, with 2.59 for asset returns.

Based on ManpowerGroup (MAN), the company’s capital structure generated 55.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.70. Total debt to assets is 14.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.75 and the total asset turnover is 2.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ManpowerGroup (MAN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.