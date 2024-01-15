Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ: MBUU)’s stock price has dropped by -1.62 in relation to previous closing price of 52.01. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-02 that Malibu Boats’ market capitalization has declined almost 49% since the peak in March 2021 and seems a bargain at the current price. Several long-term macro growth drivers could trigger a reversal in share price, but I believe the cyclical nature of the industry and the presence of near-term risks warrant caution. I rate the stock a Hold and will initiate a buy when the market capitalization falls further to around $840M or a price of $40 per share.

Is It Worth Investing in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ: MBUU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ: MBUU) is 11.74x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MBUU is 1.39. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU) is $55.71, which is $4.54 above the current market price. The public float for MBUU is 19.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.57% of that float. On January 14, 2024, MBUU’s average trading volume was 172.79K shares.

MBUU’s Market Performance

MBUU stock saw an increase of -2.22% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 11.65% and a quarterly increase of 5.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.26% for Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.39% for MBUU’s stock, with a -2.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MBUU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MBUU stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for MBUU by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MBUU in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $69 based on the research report published on June 16, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

MBUU Trading at 5.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MBUU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, as shares surge +6.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MBUU fell by -2.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.12. In addition, Malibu Boats Inc saw -6.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MBUU starting from Black David Scott, who sale 631 shares at the price of $43.40 back on Nov 08. After this action, Black David Scott now owns 3,162 shares of Malibu Boats Inc, valued at $27,385 using the latest closing price.

Anderson Ritchie L., the Chief Operating Officer of Malibu Boats Inc, sale 13,360 shares at $44.14 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that Anderson Ritchie L. is holding 42,311 shares at $589,766 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MBUU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.43 for the present operating margin

+24.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Malibu Boats Inc stands at +7.53. The total capital return value is set at 22.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.76. Equity return is now at value 15.65, with 10.21 for asset returns.

Based on Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU), the company’s capital structure generated 1.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.65. Total debt to assets is 1.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.14 and the total asset turnover is 1.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.