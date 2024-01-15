Make Informed Decisions with Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI) Stock Updates

The stock of Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI) has gone up by 1.48% for the week, with a 11.35% rise in the past month and a 51.04% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.26% for UTI.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.04% for UTI’s stock, with a 55.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE: UTI) Right Now?

Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE: UTI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 117.67x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.19. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI) by analysts is $14.20, which is $1.15 above the current market price. The public float for UTI is 32.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.72% of that float. On January 14, 2024, the average trading volume of UTI was 214.67K shares.

UTI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE: UTI) has jumped by 4.15 compared to previous close of 12.53. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-27 that Universal Technical (UTI) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions for the stock doesn’t suggest further strength down the road.

Analysts’ Opinion of UTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UTI stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for UTI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for UTI in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $16 based on the research report published on January 10, 2024 of the current year 2024.

UTI Trading at 15.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.33%, as shares surge +19.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UTI rose by +1.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +93.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.18. In addition, Universal Technical Institute Inc saw 4.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UTI starting from Anderson Troy R, who sale 7,173 shares at the price of $10.94 back on Dec 14. After this action, Anderson Troy R now owns 87,442 shares of Universal Technical Institute Inc, valued at $78,473 using the latest closing price.

Sanchez Loretta Lydia, the Director of Universal Technical Institute Inc, sale 7,599 shares at $8.52 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that Sanchez Loretta Lydia is holding 21,930 shares at $64,743 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.90 for the present operating margin

+45.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Universal Technical Institute Inc stands at +1.58. The total capital return value is set at 4.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.00. Equity return is now at value 4.06, with 1.33 for asset returns.

Based on Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI), the company’s capital structure generated 154.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.74. Total debt to assets is 47.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 203.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Conclusion

To sum up, Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.