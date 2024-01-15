Make Informed Decisions with Getaround Inc. (GETR) Stock Updates

In the past week, GETR stock has gone down by -9.27%, with a monthly gain of 14.38% and a quarterly plunge of -34.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.44%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.16% for Getaround Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.89% for GETR’s stock, with a -48.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Getaround Inc. (NYSE: GETR) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.93.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GETR is 41.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.78% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GETR on January 14, 2024 was 3.60M shares.

Getaround Inc. (NYSE: GETR)’s stock price has decreased by -5.43 compared to its previous closing price of 0.19. However, the company has seen a -9.27% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-08 that Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL), Peakstone Realty Trust (PKST), AC Immune (ACIU), Getaround (GETR) and Akoya Biosciences (AKYA) could be solid picks to play the January Effect.

GETR Trading at -6.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GETR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.44%, as shares surge +14.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GETR fell by -9.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2213. In addition, Getaround Inc. saw -22.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GETR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-218.17 for the present operating margin

-21.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Getaround Inc. stands at -228.85. The total capital return value is set at -94.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -100.78. Equity return is now at value -618.63, with -45.11 for asset returns.

Based on Getaround Inc. (GETR), the company’s capital structure generated 116.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.79. Total debt to assets is 39.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 111.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 31.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Getaround Inc. (GETR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.