Macatawa Bank Corp. (MCBC) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Macatawa Bank Corp. (NASDAQ: MCBC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.71. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Macatawa Bank Corp. (MCBC) is $11.83, which is $1.09 above the current market price. The public float for MCBC is 25.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MCBC on January 14, 2024 was 63.55K shares.

Macatawa Bank Corp. (NASDAQ: MCBC)’s stock price has plunge by -0.28relation to previous closing price of 10.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.83% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-26 that TAST, DTEGY and MCBC made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) momentum stocks list on December 26, 2023.

MCBC’s Market Performance

MCBC’s stock has fallen by -1.83% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.17% and a quarterly rise of 20.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.56% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.39% for Macatawa Bank Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.81% for MCBC’s stock, with a 12.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MCBC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MCBC stocks, with Hovde Group repeating the rating for MCBC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MCBC in the upcoming period, according to Hovde Group is $12.50 based on the research report published on December 20, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

MCBC Trading at 3.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.56%, as shares sank -0.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCBC fell by -1.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.16. In addition, Macatawa Bank Corp. saw -4.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MCBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.37 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Macatawa Bank Corp. stands at +36.59. The total capital return value is set at 13.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.26. Equity return is now at value 18.11, with 1.64 for asset returns.

Based on Macatawa Bank Corp. (MCBC), the company’s capital structure generated 12.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.03. Total debt to assets is 1.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.48.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Macatawa Bank Corp. (MCBC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.