LTC Properties, Inc.’s (LTC) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, LTC stock has gone up by 3.71%, with a monthly decline of -0.51% and a quarterly surge of 1.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.10%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.38% for LTC Properties, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.09% for LTC stock, with a simple moving average of 0.12% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE: LTC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE: LTC) is above average at 17.18x. The 36-month beta value for LTC is also noteworthy at 0.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LTC is $34.00, which is $1.05 above than the current price. The public float for LTC is 40.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.48% of that float. The average trading volume of LTC on January 14, 2024 was 252.11K shares.

LTC) stock’s latest price update

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE: LTC)’s stock price has plunge by 1.35relation to previous closing price of 32.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.71% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-08 that While passive income offers an important cog in your portfolio, the enterprises that provide mostly do so on a quarterly basis, thus drawing intrigue for monthly dividend stocks. As the name suggests, these companies pay out every month as opposed to every three months.

Analysts’ Opinion of LTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LTC stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for LTC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LTC in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $36 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

LTC Trading at 1.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.10%, as shares sank -2.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LTC rose by +3.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.56. In addition, LTC Properties, Inc. saw 2.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LTC starting from Hendrickson Boyd W, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $32.68 back on Dec 22. After this action, Hendrickson Boyd W now owns 21,816 shares of LTC Properties, Inc., valued at $245,100 using the latest closing price.

SHELLEY-KESSLER PAMELA, the CO-PRESIDENT, CFO & SECRETARY of LTC Properties, Inc., sale 15,500 shares at $32.54 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that SHELLEY-KESSLER PAMELA is holding 145,706 shares at $504,370 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.52 for the present operating margin

+69.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for LTC Properties, Inc. stands at +56.41. The total capital return value is set at 6.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.72. Equity return is now at value 9.68, with 4.48 for asset returns.

Based on LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC), the company’s capital structure generated 92.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.10. Total debt to assets is 46.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

In summary, LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.