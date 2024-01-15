LSB Industries, Inc. (LXU) Stock Sees a-1.98 Decrease

The stock of LSB Industries, Inc. (LXU) has seen a -11.21% decrease in the past week, with a -10.31% drop in the past month, and a -22.58% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.48% for LXU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.59% for LXU’s stock, with a -18.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE: LXU) Right Now?

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE: LXU) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LXU is 1.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LXU is $12.63, which is $4.7 above the current price. The public float for LXU is 48.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LXU on January 14, 2024 was 454.36K shares.

LXU) stock’s latest price update

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE: LXU)’s stock price has dropped by -1.98 in relation to previous closing price of 8.08. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -11.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-22 that LSB Industries may have a new Front End Engineering Design for the Houston project ready by Q2 2024. Capacity extensions through debottlenecking of existing plants could lead to increased net sales expectations. The stock is currently undervalued, despite risks related to agricultural product prices, labor conditions, and environmental laws.

Analysts’ Opinion of LXU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LXU stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for LXU by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LXU in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $12 based on the research report published on May 11, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

LXU Trading at -10.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LXU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.29%, as shares sank -15.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LXU fell by -11.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.09. In addition, LSB Industries, Inc. saw -14.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LXU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.26 for the present operating margin

+38.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for LSB Industries, Inc. stands at +25.55. The total capital return value is set at 26.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.64. Equity return is now at value 18.73, with 7.22 for asset returns.

Based on LSB Industries, Inc. (LXU), the company’s capital structure generated 145.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.27. Total debt to assets is 48.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 139.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, LSB Industries, Inc. (LXU) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.