Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR (LOMA) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR (NYSE: LOMA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.27x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.44. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR (LOMA) by analysts is $845.66, which is $0.58 above the current market price. The public float for LOMA is 119.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.26% of that float. On January 14, 2024, the average trading volume of LOMA was 331.81K shares.

The stock price of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR (NYSE: LOMA) has jumped by 0.76 compared to previous close of 6.60. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-07 that The latest trading day saw Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (LOMA) settling at $6.19, representing a +0.81% change from its previous close.

LOMA’s Market Performance

LOMA’s stock has fallen by -0.60% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.63% and a quarterly rise of 1.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.82% for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.59% for LOMA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LOMA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LOMA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for LOMA by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for LOMA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $6 based on the research report published on August 27, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

LOMA Trading at 2.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LOMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares sank -1.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LOMA fell by -0.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.82. In addition, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR saw -6.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LOMA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.56 for the present operating margin

+26.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR stands at +1.34. The total capital return value is set at 23.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.94. Equity return is now at value 17.27, with 9.10 for asset returns.

Based on Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR (LOMA), the company’s capital structure generated 18.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.87. Total debt to assets is 10.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

To sum up, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR (LOMA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.