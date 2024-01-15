LoanDepot Inc (LDI) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 3.27. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for LoanDepot Inc (LDI) is $2.58, which is -$0.25 below the current market price. The public float for LDI is 60.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LDI on January 14, 2024 was 599.67K shares.

LDI stock's latest price update

LoanDepot Inc (NYSE: LDI)’s stock price has plunge by 0.00relation to previous closing price of 2.83. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -12.38% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-12 that loanDepot (LDI) made it through our ‘Fast-Paced Momentum at a Bargain’ screen and could be a great choice for investors looking for stocks that have gained strong momentum recently but are still trading at reasonable prices.

LDI’s Market Performance

LoanDepot Inc (LDI) has experienced a -12.38% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 40.10% rise in the past month, and a 99.30% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.06% for LDI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.34% for LDI stock, with a simple moving average of 44.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LDI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LDI stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for LDI by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for LDI in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $3 based on the research report published on January 09, 2024 of the current year 2024.

LDI Trading at 23.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.81%, as shares surge +29.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +139.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LDI fell by -12.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +71.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.19. In addition, LoanDepot Inc saw -19.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LDI starting from Walsh Jeff Alexander, who sale 82,141 shares at the price of $3.02 back on Jan 09. After this action, Walsh Jeff Alexander now owns 3,993,962 shares of LoanDepot Inc, valued at $248,066 using the latest closing price.

Walsh Jeff Alexander, the President, LDI Mortgage of LoanDepot Inc, sale 59,352 shares at $3.31 during a trade that took place back on Dec 22, which means that Walsh Jeff Alexander is holding 4,076,103 shares at $196,455 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LDI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.05 for the present operating margin

+102.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for LoanDepot Inc stands at -15.36. The total capital return value is set at -4.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.21. Equity return is now at value -36.46, with -2.38 for asset returns.

Based on LoanDepot Inc (LDI), the company’s capital structure generated 1,037.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.21. Total debt to assets is 68.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 432.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.19.

Conclusion

To put it simply, LoanDepot Inc (LDI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.