Light & Wonder Inc (LNW) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Light & Wonder Inc (NASDAQ: LNW) has decreased by -0.58 when compared to last closing price of 80.45. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.07% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-10 that We have narrowed our search to five mid-caps that have strong potential for 2024. These are: DVA, MNDY, GTLB, LNW, SRPT.

Is It Worth Investing in Light & Wonder Inc (NASDAQ: LNW) Right Now?

Light & Wonder Inc (NASDAQ: LNW) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 57.61x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.75. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Light & Wonder Inc (LNW) by analysts is $101.50, which is $21.52 above the current market price. The public float for LNW is 89.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.38% of that float. On January 14, 2024, the average trading volume of LNW was 683.98K shares.

LNW’s Market Performance

The stock of Light & Wonder Inc (LNW) has seen a 3.07% increase in the past week, with a -3.10% drop in the past month, and a 10.82% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.32% for LNW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.40% for LNW stock, with a simple moving average of 11.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LNW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LNW stocks, with Redburn repeating the rating for LNW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LNW in the upcoming period, according to Redburn is $104 based on the research report published on August 22, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

LNW Trading at -3.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares sank -5.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNW rose by +3.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.72. In addition, Light & Wonder Inc saw -2.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LNW starting from Kalabic Vanja, who sale 588 shares at the price of $86.36 back on Nov 13. After this action, Kalabic Vanja now owns 1,171 shares of Light & Wonder Inc, valued at $50,780 using the latest closing price.

Vullo Maria T, the Director of Light & Wonder Inc, sale 2,093 shares at $76.80 during a trade that took place back on Sep 20, which means that Vullo Maria T is holding 10,789 shares at $160,742 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.68 for the present operating margin

+53.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Light & Wonder Inc stands at -7.88. The total capital return value is set at 7.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.50. Equity return is now at value 10.64, with 1.78 for asset returns.

Based on Light & Wonder Inc (LNW), the company’s capital structure generated 398.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.95. Total debt to assets is 65.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 394.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.72.

Conclusion

To sum up, Light & Wonder Inc (LNW) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.