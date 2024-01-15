Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ: LILA) has plunged by -0.14 when compared to previous closing price of 7.14, but the company has seen a 2.00% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-10 that Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 10, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Matt Read – Treasurer Balan Nair – President and Chief Executive Officer Christopher Noyes – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Michael Rollins – Citigroup Vitor Tomita – Goldman Sachs Cesar Medina – Morgan Stanley Soomit Datta – New Street Research Matthew Harrigan – Benchmark Operator Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by.

Is It Worth Investing in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ: LILA) Right Now?

Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ: LILA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.36x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.20. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILA) by analysts is $10.53, which is $3.11 above the current market price. The public float for LILA is 36.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.23% of that float. On January 14, 2024, the average trading volume of LILA was 299.38K shares.

LILA’s Market Performance

LILA stock saw an increase of 2.00% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.86% and a quarterly increase of -3.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.74% for Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.06% for LILA stock, with a simple moving average of -10.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LILA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LILA stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for LILA by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for LILA in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $8.70 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

LILA Trading at 1.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LILA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares surge +2.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LILA rose by +2.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.14. In addition, Liberty Latin America Ltd saw -2.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LILA starting from WINTER JOHN M, who sale 21,646 shares at the price of $9.15 back on Aug 30. After this action, WINTER JOHN M now owns 238,568 shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd, valued at $197,970 using the latest closing price.

Zinterhofer Eric Louis, the Director of Liberty Latin America Ltd, purchase 60,314 shares at $7.81 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Zinterhofer Eric Louis is holding 12,203,603 shares at $471,119 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LILA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.38 for the present operating margin

+49.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Liberty Latin America Ltd stands at -3.65. The total capital return value is set at 6.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.82. Equity return is now at value 9.77, with 1.29 for asset returns.

Based on Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILA), the company’s capital structure generated 415.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.58. Total debt to assets is 58.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 399.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

To sum up, Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.