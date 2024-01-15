Lennox International Inc’s (LII) Stock: A -2.10% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

In the past week, LII stock has gone up by 0.03%, with a monthly decline of -0.41% and a quarterly surge of 11.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.29% for Lennox International Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.10% for LII’s stock, with a 23.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lennox International Inc (NYSE: LII) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lennox International Inc (NYSE: LII) is above average at 28.42x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.03.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Lennox International Inc (LII) is $455.65, which is $24.92 above the current market price. The public float for LII is 31.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.10% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LII on January 14, 2024 was 292.57K shares.

LII) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Lennox International Inc (NYSE: LII) has decreased by -2.49 when compared to last closing price of 441.73. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.03% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-08 that We have narrowed our search to five growth stocks that have solid upside left for 2024. These are: CASY, SPLK, META, LII, SPOT.

Analysts’ Opinion of LII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LII stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for LII by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LII in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $550 based on the research report published on December 11, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

LII Trading at 2.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares surge +1.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LII rose by +0.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +76.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $440.27. In addition, Lennox International Inc saw -3.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LII starting from Bedard Gary S, who sale 570 shares at the price of $431.70 back on Dec 12. After this action, Bedard Gary S now owns 19,578 shares of Lennox International Inc, valued at $246,071 using the latest closing price.

Bedard Gary S, the EVP & President, Residential of Lennox International Inc, sale 968 shares at $428.05 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11, which means that Bedard Gary S is holding 20,148 shares at $414,354 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.78 for the present operating margin

+27.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lennox International Inc stands at +10.54. The total capital return value is set at 47.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 53.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.45 and the total asset turnover is 1.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Lennox International Inc (LII) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.