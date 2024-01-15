LendingTree Inc. (TREE) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

LendingTree Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE)’s stock price has decreased by -1.28 compared to its previous closing price of 28.99. However, the company has seen a 0.25% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-11 that PK, TREE, ANF and OC are four stocks with explosive relative price strength.

Is It Worth Investing in LendingTree Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for TREE is also noteworthy at 2.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TREE is $24.89, which is -$3.73 below than the current price. The public float for TREE is 10.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.95% of that float. The average trading volume of TREE on January 14, 2024 was 339.28K shares.

TREE’s Market Performance

TREE’s stock has seen a 0.25% increase for the week, with a 24.22% rise in the past month and a 128.78% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.58% for LendingTree Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.70% for TREE stock, with a simple moving average of 39.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TREE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TREE stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for TREE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TREE in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $45 based on the research report published on January 08, 2024 of the current year 2024.

TREE Trading at 26.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TREE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.93%, as shares surge +7.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +116.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TREE rose by +0.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.45. In addition, LendingTree Inc. saw -5.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TREE starting from LEBDA DOUGLAS R, who sale 130,000 shares at the price of $18.95 back on Aug 30. After this action, LEBDA DOUGLAS R now owns 0 shares of LendingTree Inc., valued at $2,464,150 using the latest closing price.

LEBDA DOUGLAS R, the Chairman & CEO of LendingTree Inc., sale 172,926 shares at $18.91 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that LEBDA DOUGLAS R is holding 4,559 shares at $3,270,031 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TREE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.88 for the present operating margin

+89.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for LendingTree Inc. stands at -19.08. The total capital return value is set at -2.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.63. Equity return is now at value -94.16, with -13.89 for asset returns.

Based on LendingTree Inc. (TREE), the company’s capital structure generated 438.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.45. Total debt to assets is 73.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 433.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.02.

Conclusion

In summary, LendingTree Inc. (TREE) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.