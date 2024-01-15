Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

In the past week, LAMR stock has gone up by 3.91%, with a monthly gain of 1.78% and a quarterly surge of 31.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.22% for Lamar Advertising Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.53% for LAMR’s stock, with a 12.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ: LAMR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ: LAMR) is 26.33x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LAMR is 1.52. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) is $103.00, which is -$3.42 below the current market price. The public float for LAMR is 86.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.08% of that float. On January 14, 2024, LAMR’s average trading volume was 504.60K shares.

LAMR) stock’s latest price update

Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ: LAMR)’s stock price has soared by 1.41 in relation to previous closing price of 104.94. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-19 that Lamar Advertising: Digital Transformation And Lower Rates Can Power Growth

Analysts’ Opinion of LAMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAMR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for LAMR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LAMR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $108 based on the research report published on July 07, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

LAMR Trading at 5.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.53%, as shares sank -1.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAMR rose by +3.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $105.80. In addition, Lamar Advertising Co saw 0.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LAMR starting from Johnson Jay LeCoryelle, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $89.50 back on Sep 05. After this action, Johnson Jay LeCoryelle now owns 15,000 shares of Lamar Advertising Co, valued at $447,496 using the latest closing price.

Fletcher Nancy, the Director of Lamar Advertising Co, purchase 100 shares at $91.94 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Fletcher Nancy is holding 4,825 shares at $9,194 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LAMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.67 for the present operating margin

+50.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lamar Advertising Co stands at +21.59. The total capital return value is set at 10.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.45. Equity return is now at value 33.54, with 6.42 for asset returns.

Based on Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR), the company’s capital structure generated 382.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.27. Total debt to assets is 70.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 344.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.32.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.