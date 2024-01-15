Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) has gone down by -0.18% for the week, with a 0.36% rise in the past month and a 11.35% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.06% for LADR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.22% for LADR’s stock, with a 8.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE: LADR) Right Now?

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE: LADR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97x compared to its average ratio, , and the 36-month beta value for LADR is at 1.96. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LADR is $12.04, which is $0.76 above the current market price. The public float for LADR is 111.81M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.62% of that float. The average trading volume for LADR on January 14, 2024 was 714.93K shares.

LADR) stock’s latest price update

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE: LADR)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.27 in comparison to its previous close of 11.31, however, the company has experienced a -0.18% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-20 that High rates, credit spread volatility, spread widening and yield curve inversion challenge the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust industry. Amid this, LADR, MFA and ACR are poised to navigate industry hiccups.

Analysts’ Opinion of LADR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LADR stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for LADR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LADR in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $12.50 based on the research report published on July 27, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

LADR Trading at 1.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LADR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares sank -2.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LADR fell by -0.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.52. In addition, Ladder Capital Corp saw -2.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LADR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.90 for the present operating margin

+85.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ladder Capital Corp stands at +26.16. The total capital return value is set at 6.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.82. Equity return is now at value 9.30, with 2.49 for asset returns.

Based on Ladder Capital Corp (LADR), the company’s capital structure generated 277.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.54. Total debt to assets is 71.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 256.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.