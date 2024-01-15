La-Z-Boy Inc.’s (LZB) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of La-Z-Boy Inc. (LZB) has gone down by -0.03% for the week, with a 1.40% rise in the past month and a 24.48% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.01% for LZB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.73% for LZB’s stock, with a simple moving average of 18.40% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in La-Z-Boy Inc. (NYSE: LZB) Right Now?

La-Z-Boy Inc. (NYSE: LZB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.19. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for La-Z-Boy Inc. (LZB) is $43.00, which is $6.84 above the current market price. The public float for LZB is 42.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LZB on January 14, 2024 was 385.36K shares.

LZB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of La-Z-Boy Inc. (NYSE: LZB) has dropped by -0.58 compared to previous close of 36.37. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-03 that MONROE, Mich., Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB), a global leader in the manufacture and retail of residential furniture, today announced that Melinda D. Whittington, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Bob Lucian, Senior VP and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 2024 ICR Conference. The event will be held on January 8, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be webcast live and archived at https://lazboy.gcs-web.com/.

LZB Trading at 6.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LZB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares surge +0.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LZB fell by -0.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.81. In addition, La-Z-Boy Inc. saw -2.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LZB starting from KERR JANET, who sale 4,582 shares at the price of $30.86 back on Sep 25. After this action, KERR JANET now owns 3,890 shares of La-Z-Boy Inc., valued at $141,409 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LZB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.00 for the present operating margin

+42.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for La-Z-Boy Inc. stands at +6.41. The total capital return value is set at 15.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.17. Equity return is now at value 13.14, with 6.46 for asset returns.

Based on La-Z-Boy Inc. (LZB), the company’s capital structure generated 47.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.15. Total debt to assets is 23.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 39.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.53 and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.

Conclusion

To put it simply, La-Z-Boy Inc. (LZB) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.