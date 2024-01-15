Know Labs Inc (KNW) Stock Experiences -13.36% Monthly Change

In the past week, KNW stock has gone down by -3.40%, with a monthly decline of -13.36% and a quarterly surge of 94.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 18.25% for Know Labs Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.02% for KNW stock, with a simple moving average of -31.72% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Know Labs Inc (AMEX: KNW) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.68.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Know Labs Inc (KNW) is $4.00, which is $3.5 above the current market price. The public float for KNW is 56.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.45% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KNW on January 14, 2024 was 283.39K shares.

KNW) stock’s latest price update

Know Labs Inc (AMEX: KNW) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.72 in relation to its previous close of 0.53. However, the company has experienced a -3.40% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-17 that Know Labs, Inc. (NYSE:KNW ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call August 14, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Jordyn Hujar – Chief of Staff Ron Erickson – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Pete Conley – Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Operator Greetings. Welcome to the Know Labs Fiscal Year 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call.

KNW Trading at 5.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.76%, as shares sank -38.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +87.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KNW fell by -3.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5757. In addition, Know Labs Inc saw -1.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KNW starting from Takesako Ichiro John Paul, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $0.88 back on Mar 31. After this action, Takesako Ichiro John Paul now owns 20,000 shares of Know Labs Inc, valued at $6,601 using the latest closing price.

Takesako Ichiro John Paul, the Director of Know Labs Inc, sale 8,500 shares at $0.87 during a trade that took place back on Mar 30, which means that Takesako Ichiro John Paul is holding 27,500 shares at $7,408 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KNW

The total capital return value is set at -147.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -223.30. Equity return is now at value -224.73, with -138.84 for asset returns.

Based on Know Labs Inc (KNW), the company’s capital structure generated 77.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.79.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Know Labs Inc (KNW) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.