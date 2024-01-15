Kinetik Holdings Inc (KNTK) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kinetik Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNTK) is above average at 24.24x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.76.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for KNTK is 24.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.46% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KNTK on January 14, 2024 was 310.04K shares.

KNTK) stock’s latest price update

Kinetik Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNTK) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.25 in relation to its previous close of 32.69. However, the company has experienced a -0.09% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-30 that Kinetik Holdings is an energy firm that offers comprehensive gathering, processing, and transportation services in the Permian Basin. The company has experienced significant revenue growth in the past three years, driven by robust demand for oil and natural gas. KNTK has been consistently paying dividends and has a solid dividend yield of 8.94%, making it an attractive stock for dividend seeking investors.

KNTK’s Market Performance

KNTK’s stock has fallen by -0.09% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.06% and a quarterly drop of -6.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.40% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.54% for Kinetik Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.72% for KNTK stock, with a simple moving average of -2.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KNTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KNTK stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for KNTK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KNTK in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $35 based on the research report published on December 19, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

KNTK Trading at -4.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KNTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.40%, as shares sank -1.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KNTK fell by -0.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.31. In addition, Kinetik Holdings Inc saw -0.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KNTK starting from Welch Jamie, who purchase 31,746 shares at the price of $31.50 back on Dec 14. After this action, Welch Jamie now owns 3,458,380 shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc, valued at $999,999 using the latest closing price.

McCarthy Kevin S, the Director of Kinetik Holdings Inc, purchase 31,746 shares at $31.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that McCarthy Kevin S is holding 99,869 shares at $999,999 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KNTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.97 for the present operating margin

+21.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kinetik Holdings Inc stands at +6.07. The total capital return value is set at 5.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Kinetik Holdings Inc (KNTK) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.