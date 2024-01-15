Kennametal Inc. (KMT): A Technical Analysis

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.80. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kennametal Inc. (KMT) is $25.25, which is $0.9 above the current market price. The public float for KMT is 75.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KMT on January 14, 2024 was 743.39K shares.

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.37 compared to its previous closing price of 24.44. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-10 that Strength in the Metal Cutting segment and innovation capabilities bode well for Kennametal (KMT). The company’s measures to reward its shareholders are encouraging.

KMT’s Market Performance

KMT’s stock has fallen by -1.81% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.74% and a quarterly rise of 0.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.89% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.24% for Kennametal Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.25% for KMT’s stock, with a -6.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KMT stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for KMT by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for KMT in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $24 based on the research report published on January 08, 2024 of the current year 2024.

KMT Trading at 0.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares sank -3.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMT fell by -1.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.39. In addition, Kennametal Inc. saw -5.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KMT starting from Witt John Wayne, who sale 450 shares at the price of $24.24 back on Dec 04. After this action, Witt John Wayne now owns 2,343 shares of Kennametal Inc., valued at $10,908 using the latest closing price.

Davis Cindy L, the Director of Kennametal Inc., sale 11,431 shares at $25.50 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Davis Cindy L is holding 14,966 shares at $291,513 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.46 for the present operating margin

+30.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kennametal Inc. stands at +5.70. The total capital return value is set at 10.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.26. Equity return is now at value 9.78, with 4.79 for asset returns.

Based on Kennametal Inc. (KMT), the company’s capital structure generated 50.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.39. Total debt to assets is 25.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Kennametal Inc. (KMT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.