Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The average price predicted for Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) by analysts is $2.30, The public float for KIQ is 51.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.28% of that float. On January 14, 2024, the average trading volume of KIQ was 366.90K shares.

KIQ) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Kelso Technologies Inc. (AMEX: KIQ) has jumped by 0.86 compared to previous close of 0.16. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2021-10-25 that Check these penny stocks out as DWAC stock and PHUN stock continue to climb The post Best Penny Stocks to Watch as DWAC Stock and PHUN Stock Climb appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

KIQ’s Market Performance

Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) has experienced a 1.43% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 21.04% rise in the past month, and a -22.19% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.00% for KIQ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.85% for KIQ’s stock, with a -29.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KIQ Trading at 0.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KIQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.86%, as shares surge +19.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KIQ rose by +1.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1587. In addition, Kelso Technologies Inc. saw 1.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KIQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.02 for the present operating margin

+36.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kelso Technologies Inc. stands at -12.40. The total capital return value is set at -12.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.71. Equity return is now at value -23.54, with -20.97 for asset returns.

Based on Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ), the company’s capital structure generated 1.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.34. Total debt to assets is 1.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.26.

Conclusion

To sum up, Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.