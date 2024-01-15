Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: KRNY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KRNY is 0.76. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for KRNY is $8.38, which is $0.26 above the current price. The public float for KRNY is 56.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KRNY on January 14, 2024 was 284.93K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

KRNY) stock’s latest price update

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: KRNY)’s stock price has dropped by -0.98 in relation to previous closing price of 8.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-10 that I have been a customer of Kearny Financial since 1999 and have been writing about investing in the company for three years. Seeking Alpha rates the stock as a sell, but I disagree and rate it as a weak buy. Wall Street ratings for the stock have been varied, ranging from strong sell to hold and long.

KRNY’s Market Performance

Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) has experienced a -6.45% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.25% drop in the past month, and a 19.41% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.65% for KRNY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.17% for KRNY’s stock, with a 6.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRNY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KRNY stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for KRNY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KRNY in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $11 based on the research report published on December 08, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

KRNY Trading at -1.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares sank -10.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRNY fell by -6.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.89. In addition, Kearny Financial Corp. saw -9.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRNY starting from Wong-Zaza Melvina, who purchase 1,600 shares at the price of $6.97 back on Nov 01. After this action, Wong-Zaza Melvina now owns 2,650 shares of Kearny Financial Corp., valued at $11,152 using the latest closing price.

McGovern John F, the Director of Kearny Financial Corp., purchase 7,013 shares at $7.09 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that McGovern John F is holding 300,000 shares at $49,696 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRNY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.67 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Kearny Financial Corp. stands at +13.77. The total capital return value is set at 2.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.65. Equity return is now at value 3.96, with 0.43 for asset returns.

Based on Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY), the company’s capital structure generated 175.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.68. Total debt to assets is 18.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.