JFrog Ltd (FROG) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FROG is 0.86. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FROG is 81.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.57% of that float. On January 14, 2024, FROG’s average trading volume was 775.31K shares.

FROG) stock’s latest price update

JFrog Ltd (NASDAQ: FROG)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.05 in comparison to its previous close of 33.33, however, the company has experienced a 5.37% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2024-01-08 that SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ:FROG), the Liquid Software Company and creators of the JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform, today announced that CEO, Shlomi Ben Haim, will present virtually at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. PT. The live webcast and replay will be available on JFrog’s investor relations website: https://investors.jfrog.com/events-and-presentations/events. About JFrog JFrog Ltd. (.

FROG’s Market Performance

FROG’s stock has risen by 5.37% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.21% and a quarterly rise of 39.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.37% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.02% for JFrog Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.13% for FROG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 26.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FROG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FROG stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for FROG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FROG in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $42 based on the research report published on December 21, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

FROG Trading at 11.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FROG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.37%, as shares surge +6.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FROG rose by +5.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +76.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.04. In addition, JFrog Ltd saw -4.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FROG starting from Landman Yoav, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $33.03 back on Jan 12. After this action, Landman Yoav now owns 6,989,407 shares of JFrog Ltd, valued at $330,254 using the latest closing price.

Notman Tali, the Chief Revenue Officer of JFrog Ltd, sale 6,000 shares at $31.34 during a trade that took place back on Jan 05, which means that Notman Tali is holding 545,755 shares at $188,040 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FROG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.69 for the present operating margin

+77.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for JFrog Ltd stands at -32.20. The total capital return value is set at -11.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.87. Equity return is now at value -11.45, with -8.26 for asset returns.

Based on JFrog Ltd (FROG), the company’s capital structure generated 3.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.69. Total debt to assets is 2.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of JFrog Ltd (FROG) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.