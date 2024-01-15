J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) has seen a 1.11% increase in the past week, with a -0.47% drop in the past month, and a -0.41% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.14% for JBHT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.48% for JBHT stock, with a simple moving average of 4.47% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) is above average at 25.89x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.12.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) is $203.70, which is $11.62 above the current market price. The public float for JBHT is 81.56M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.51% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of JBHT on January 14, 2024 was 752.56K shares.

The stock of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) has increased by 0.51 when compared to last closing price of 191.11. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.11% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-12 that Evaluate the expected performance of JB Hunt (JBHT) for the quarter ended December 2023, looking beyond the conventional Wall Street top-and-bottom-line estimates and examining some of its key metrics for better insight.

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JBHT stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for JBHT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for JBHT in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $220 based on the research report published on December 11, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

After a stumble in the market that brought JBHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.74%, as shares sank -2.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JBHT rose by +1.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $196.77. In addition, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. saw -3.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JBHT starting from Simpson Shelley, who sale 5,350 shares at the price of $188.50 back on Dec 05. After this action, Simpson Shelley now owns 82,964 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., valued at $1,008,475 using the latest closing price.

Frazier Spencer, the EVP of Sales and Marketing of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., sale 1,527 shares at $184.77 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Frazier Spencer is holding 4,522 shares at $282,145 based on the most recent closing price.

+8.82 for the present operating margin

+11.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. stands at +6.54. The total capital return value is set at 26.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.76. Equity return is now at value 20.63, with 9.82 for asset returns.

Based on J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT), the company’s capital structure generated 42.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.00. Total debt to assets is 19.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.27 and the total asset turnover is 1.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

In a nutshell, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.