Itron Inc. (ITRI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Itron Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) is above average at 44.40x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.35.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Itron Inc. (ITRI) is $79.44, which is $6.87 above the current market price. The public float for ITRI is 45.11M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.68% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ITRI on January 14, 2024 was 338.50K shares.

ITRI) stock’s latest price update

Itron Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI)’s stock price has increased by 0.10 compared to its previous closing price of 72.50. However, the company has seen a 2.38% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-10 that Accelerating trends in electrification, gas safety, energy transition, grid-edge digitalization and water efficiency are likely to drive demand for Itron’s (ITRI) solutions going forward.

ITRI’s Market Performance

Itron Inc. (ITRI) has experienced a 2.38% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.01% rise in the past month, and a 24.20% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.40% for ITRI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.56% for ITRI stock, with a simple moving average of 10.50% for the last 200 days.

ITRI Trading at 5.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares sank -1.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITRI rose by +2.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.68. In addition, Itron Inc. saw -3.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ITRI starting from Marcolini John F., who sale 299 shares at the price of $63.10 back on Sep 12. After this action, Marcolini John F. now owns 9,092 shares of Itron Inc., valued at $18,867 using the latest closing price.

Marcolini John F., the SVP, Networked Solutions of Itron Inc., sale 171 shares at $63.60 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that Marcolini John F. is holding 9,391 shares at $10,875 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ITRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.17 for the present operating margin

+27.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Itron Inc. stands at -0.54. The total capital return value is set at 1.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.59. Equity return is now at value 6.41, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Itron Inc. (ITRI), the company’s capital structure generated 43.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.50. Total debt to assets is 21.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Itron Inc. (ITRI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.