International Bancshares Corp. (IBOC) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for International Bancshares Corp. (NASDAQ: IBOC) is above average at 8.00x. The 36-month beta value for IBOC is also noteworthy at 0.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for IBOC is $22.00, which is -$30.62 below than the current price. The public float for IBOC is 53.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.17% of that float. The average trading volume of IBOC on January 14, 2024 was 243.79K shares.

IBOC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of International Bancshares Corp. (NASDAQ: IBOC) has plunged by -0.04 when compared to previous closing price of 52.64, but the company has seen a 1.84% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-05 that Here’s a look at three top small bank stocks to buy now. In times of turbulence, big banks often steal the limelight among banking stocks.

IBOC’s Market Performance

International Bancshares Corp. (IBOC) has seen a 1.84% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 6.86% gain in the past month and a 22.03% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.36% for IBOC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.35% for IBOC’s stock, with a 15.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IBOC Trading at 7.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBOC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares surge +3.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBOC rose by +1.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.53. In addition, International Bancshares Corp. saw -3.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IBOC starting from SANCHEZ ANTONIO R JR, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $48.86 back on Dec 08. After this action, SANCHEZ ANTONIO R JR now owns 567,439 shares of International Bancshares Corp., valued at $2,443,000 using the latest closing price.

SANCHEZ ANTONIO R JR, the Director of International Bancshares Corp., sale 25,000 shares at $48.86 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that SANCHEZ ANTONIO R JR is holding 1,814,554 shares at $1,221,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IBOC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+53.67 for the present operating margin

The net margin for International Bancshares Corp. stands at +42.11. The total capital return value is set at 12.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.84. Equity return is now at value 19.81, with 2.65 for asset returns.

Based on International Bancshares Corp. (IBOC), the company’s capital structure generated 28.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.00. Total debt to assets is 3.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.26.

Conclusion

In summary, International Bancshares Corp. (IBOC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.