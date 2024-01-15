Inter & Co Inc (INTR) Stock Experiences 6.06% Monthly Change

The stock of Inter & Co Inc (INTR) has seen a -4.20% decrease in the past week, with a 6.06% gain in the past month, and a 24.70% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.53% for INTR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.58% for INTR’s stock, with a 40.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Inter & Co Inc (NASDAQ: INTR) Right Now?

Inter & Co Inc (NASDAQ: INTR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 57.19x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.42. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for INTR is 203.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of INTR on January 14, 2024 was 332.29K shares.

INTR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Inter & Co Inc (NASDAQ: INTR) has dropped by -2.42 compared to previous close of 5.38. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-21 that Many investors are drawn toward stocks with name recognition and high trading volumes. Due to the fact that it is what other investors are participating in.

Analysts’ Opinion of INTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INTR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for INTR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INTR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $5.30 based on the research report published on August 16, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

INTR Trading at 0.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.60%, as shares surge +1.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTR fell by -4.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +214.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.39. In addition, Inter & Co Inc saw -5.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INTR

Equity return is now at value 2.68, with 0.39 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Inter & Co Inc (INTR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.