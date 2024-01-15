Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Insight Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: NSIT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NSIT is 1.55. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NSIT is $179.25, which is -$3.99 below the current price. The public float for NSIT is 32.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NSIT on January 14, 2024 was 230.99K shares.

NSIT) stock’s latest price update

Insight Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: NSIT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.09 in relation to its previous close of 181.26. However, the company has experienced a 5.42% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-29 that In addition to their strong buy ratings here are two intriguing stocks with an “A” Zacks Style Scores grade for both Growth and Value, making them very attractive heading into the new year.

NSIT’s Market Performance

Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT) has experienced a 5.42% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.74% rise in the past month, and a 23.10% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.97% for NSIT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.42% for NSIT stock, with a simple moving average of 24.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NSIT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NSIT stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for NSIT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for NSIT in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $150 based on the research report published on April 12, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

NSIT Trading at 11.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NSIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares surge +1.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NSIT rose by +5.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $179.07. In addition, Insight Enterprises Inc. saw 3.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NSIT starting from Cowley Samuel C, who purchase 6,645 shares at the price of $128.38 back on Feb 21. After this action, Cowley Samuel C now owns 25,324 shares of Insight Enterprises Inc., valued at $853,065 using the latest closing price.

ValueAct Holdings, L.P., the Director of Insight Enterprises Inc., purchase 400 shares at $129.95 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that ValueAct Holdings, L.P. is holding 4,511,116 shares at $51,980 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NSIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.03 for the present operating margin

+15.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Insight Enterprises Inc. stands at +2.69. The total capital return value is set at 17.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.31. Equity return is now at value 16.52, with 5.32 for asset returns.

Based on Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT), the company’s capital structure generated 62.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.41. Total debt to assets is 19.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.36 and the total asset turnover is 2.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.