Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE: IIPR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for IIPR is at 1.55. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for IIPR is $107.80, which is $14.59 above the current market price. The public float for IIPR is 27.64M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.52% of that float. The average trading volume for IIPR on January 14, 2024 was 249.99K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

IIPR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE: IIPR) has dropped by -1.24 compared to previous close of 94.38. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-12 that Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) concluded the recent trading session at $93.21, signifying a -1.24% move from its prior day’s close.

IIPR’s Market Performance

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR) has seen a -1.68% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 5.99% gain in the past month and a 24.23% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.81% for IIPR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.16% for IIPR’s stock, with a 19.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IIPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IIPR stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for IIPR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for IIPR in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $95 based on the research report published on September 05, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

IIPR Trading at 6.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IIPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares surge +0.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IIPR fell by -1.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $98.29. In addition, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc saw -7.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IIPR starting from Stecher David, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $80.75 back on Nov 15. After this action, Stecher David now owns 7,529 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc, valued at $201,888 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IIPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+60.07 for the present operating margin

+74.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Innovative Industrial Properties Inc stands at +55.56. The total capital return value is set at 7.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.30. Equity return is now at value 8.38, with 6.81 for asset returns.

Based on Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR), the company’s capital structure generated 15.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.39. Total debt to assets is 12.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 32.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.