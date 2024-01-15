Independent Bank Group Inc (IBTX): A Technical Analysis

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ: IBTX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.37. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Independent Bank Group Inc (IBTX) is $51.00, which is $0.19 above the current market price. The public float for IBTX is 35.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IBTX on January 14, 2024 was 237.92K shares.

IBTX) stock’s latest price update

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ: IBTX)’s stock price has dropped by -1.11 in relation to previous closing price of 51.38. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2024-01-10 that MCKINNEY, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBTX), the holding company for Independent Financial, will hold a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2023 results on Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at 8:30 am ET. The related press release will be issued Monday, January 22, 2024, at 5:00pm ET. Conference Call Details The call can be accessed by the webcast link, https://www.webcast-eqs.com/independentbankgroup01232024_en/en, or by calling 1-877-407-0989 and.

IBTX’s Market Performance

Independent Bank Group Inc (IBTX) has experienced a 0.99% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 17.51% rise in the past month, and a 31.12% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.68% for IBTX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.60% for IBTX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 26.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IBTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IBTX stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for IBTX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IBTX in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $56 based on the research report published on January 05, 2024 of the current year 2024.

IBTX Trading at 17.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares surge +8.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBTX rose by +0.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.70. In addition, Independent Bank Group Inc saw -0.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IBTX starting from Langdale Paul B, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $29.84 back on May 11. After this action, Langdale Paul B now owns 10,220 shares of Independent Bank Group Inc, valued at $14,920 using the latest closing price.

Hobbs Michael B, the EVP, President and COO of Independent Bank Group Inc, purchase 2,400 shares at $31.33 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Hobbs Michael B is holding 38,092 shares at $75,192 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IBTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.88 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Independent Bank Group Inc stands at +27.52. The total capital return value is set at 8.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.38. Equity return is now at value 2.94, with 0.38 for asset returns.

Based on Independent Bank Group Inc (IBTX), the company’s capital structure generated 27.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.35. Total debt to assets is 3.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.10.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Independent Bank Group Inc (IBTX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.