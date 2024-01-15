Impinj Inc’s (PI) Stock: A -7.55% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Impinj Inc (PI) has gone down by -0.88% for the week, with a -0.37% drop in the past month and a 50.57% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.33% for PI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.55% for PI’s stock, with a -3.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Impinj Inc (NASDAQ: PI) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PI is 2.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PI is $89.89, which is $10.09 above the current price. The public float for PI is 25.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PI on January 14, 2024 was 437.70K shares.

PI) stock’s latest price update

Impinj Inc (NASDAQ: PI)’s stock price has plunge by -2.11relation to previous closing price of 81.52. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.88% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-26 that Impinj’s stock soared by as much as 34.4% following the presentation of robust third-quarter results and signs of rejuvenated long-term growth. CEO Chris Diorio sees “green shoots” in Q4 and anticipates consistent growth into 2024 and beyond.

Analysts’ Opinion of PI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PI stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for PI by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for PI in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $100 based on the research report published on December 13, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

PI Trading at -1.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.03%, as shares sank -7.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PI fell by -0.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.99. In addition, Impinj Inc saw -11.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PI starting from DIORIO CHRIS PH.D., who sale 1,001 shares at the price of $89.76 back on Dec 26. After this action, DIORIO CHRIS PH.D. now owns 251,041 shares of Impinj Inc, valued at $89,846 using the latest closing price.

MECKLAI HUSSEIN, the Chief Operating Officer of Impinj Inc, sale 603 shares at $89.73 during a trade that took place back on Dec 26, which means that MECKLAI HUSSEIN is holding 39,720 shares at $54,109 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.60 for the present operating margin

+53.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Impinj Inc stands at -9.43. The total capital return value is set at -6.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.29. Equity return is now at value -153.57, with -8.19 for asset returns.

Based on Impinj Inc (PI), the company’s capital structure generated 1,888.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.97. Total debt to assets is 84.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,868.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 93.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.49.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Impinj Inc (PI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.