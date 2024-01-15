Immunome Inc (IMNM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Immunome Inc (NASDAQ: IMNM) has jumped by 10.13 compared to previous close of 11.95. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 18.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-11-10 that SEATTLE & EXTON, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Immunome, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMNM), a biotechnology company focused on developing first-in-class and best-in-class targeted cancer therapies, today announced that Clay Siegall, PhD, President and CEO of Immunome, will present at the Stifel 2023 Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 15, at 3:00 p.m. ET. Interested parties can access the live audio webcast for this conference from the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.immunome.com.

Is It Worth Investing in Immunome Inc (NASDAQ: IMNM) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for IMNM is also noteworthy at 1.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for IMNM is 32.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.71% of that float. The average trading volume of IMNM on January 14, 2024 was 178.41K shares.

IMNM’s Market Performance

IMNM stock saw an increase of 18.35% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 80.27% and a quarterly increase of 57.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.56% for Immunome Inc (IMNM). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 31.92% for IMNM’s stock, with a 82.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMNM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMNM stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for IMNM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IMNM in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $12 based on the research report published on December 19, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

IMNM Trading at 49.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMNM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.87% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.24%, as shares surge +79.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMNM rose by +18.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +168.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.27. In addition, Immunome Inc saw 22.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMNM starting from SIEGALL CLAY B, who purchase 169,204 shares at the price of $5.91 back on Oct 02. After this action, SIEGALL CLAY B now owns 319,636 shares of Immunome Inc, valued at $999,996 using the latest closing price.

Turner Bruce, the Chief Strategy Officer of Immunome Inc, purchase 42,300 shares at $5.91 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Turner Bruce is holding 42,300 shares at $249,993 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMNM

The total capital return value is set at -113.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -113.81. Equity return is now at value -150.60, with -35.50 for asset returns.

Based on Immunome Inc (IMNM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 53.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.09.

Conclusion

In summary, Immunome Inc (IMNM) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.