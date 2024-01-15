Immix Biopharma Inc (IMMX) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

In the past week, IMMX stock has gone down by -6.89%, with a monthly gain of 35.75% and a quarterly surge of 78.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.17% for Immix Biopharma Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.88% for IMMX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 87.42% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Immix Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: IMMX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for IMMX is also noteworthy at 0.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for IMMX is 7.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.79% of that float. The average trading volume of IMMX on January 14, 2024 was 259.96K shares.

The stock price of Immix Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: IMMX) has dropped by -5.99 compared to previous close of 6.18. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-03 that Immix Biopharma is a biotech company focused on developing CAR-T and other cell-based therapies for cancers and heme disorders. Their most advanced project is NXC-201, a BCMA-targeted CAR-T natural killer cell therapy, which has shown a 95% overall response rate in patients with multiple myeloma. They also have a tissue-specific platform called iMX-110, which is being assessed in early-stage studies for sarcoma and colorectal cancer.

IMMX Trading at 10.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.85%, as shares surge +39.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMMX fell by -6.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +224.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.53. In addition, Immix Biopharma Inc saw -16.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMMX starting from Hsu Jason, who purchase 31,000 shares at the price of $4.67 back on Dec 11. After this action, Hsu Jason now owns 813,000 shares of Immix Biopharma Inc, valued at $144,894 using the latest closing price.

Hsu Jason, the Director of Immix Biopharma Inc, purchase 25,000 shares at $4.88 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Hsu Jason is holding 782,000 shares at $122,025 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMMX

The total capital return value is set at -52.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -52.84. Equity return is now at value -77.41, with -70.91 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.70.

Conclusion

In summary, Immix Biopharma Inc (IMMX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.