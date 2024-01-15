ICU Medical, Inc. (ICUI) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ICUI is 0.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ICUI is $113.00, which is $17.49 above the current price. The public float for ICUI is 20.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ICUI on January 14, 2024 was 399.06K shares.

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICUI)’s stock price has soared by 2.59 in relation to previous closing price of 93.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that ICU Medical, Inc. has faced disappointment and poor performance due to previous acquisitions and lower-quality business activities. The company’s recent acquisition of Smiths Medical Business did not meet sales expectations, leading to a shortfall in earnings. ICU Medical’s stock has declined significantly, and its leverage ratios are high, causing concerns amidst sales declines of the business.

ICUI’s Market Performance

ICU Medical, Inc. (ICUI) has experienced a -2.16% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.56% rise in the past month, and a -12.79% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.02% for ICUI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.44% for ICUI’s stock, with a -32.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ICUI Trading at 3.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICUI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.24%, as shares surge +3.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICUI fell by -2.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $98.06. In addition, ICU Medical, Inc. saw -4.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICUI starting from Woolson Daniel, who sale 1,729 shares at the price of $88.03 back on Dec 01. After this action, Woolson Daniel now owns 9,877 shares of ICU Medical, Inc., valued at $152,196 using the latest closing price.

Voigtlander Christian B., the Chief Operating Officer of ICU Medical, Inc., sale 6,850 shares at $129.04 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that Voigtlander Christian B. is holding 13,603 shares at $883,930 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICUI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.67 for the present operating margin

+29.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for ICU Medical, Inc. stands at -3.26. The total capital return value is set at -0.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.74. Equity return is now at value -1.36, with -0.64 for asset returns.

Based on ICU Medical, Inc. (ICUI), the company’s capital structure generated 83.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.36. Total debt to assets is 38.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 80.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.49.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ICU Medical, Inc. (ICUI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.