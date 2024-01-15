Icosavax Inc (ICVX) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, ICVX stock has gone down by 0.00%, with a monthly decline of -0.45% and a quarterly surge of 139.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.45% for Icosavax Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.27% for ICVX’s stock, with a 75.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ: ICVX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.29. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ICVX is 32.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ICVX on January 14, 2024 was 734.99K shares.

ICVX) stock’s latest price update

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ: ICVX)’s stock price has decreased by -0.19 compared to its previous closing price of 15.64. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-13 that Does Icosavax, Inc. (ICVX) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

Analysts’ Opinion of ICVX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ICVX stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for ICVX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ICVX in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $28 based on the research report published on November 17, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ICVX Trading at 31.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICVX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.82%, as shares sank -0.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +153.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICVX remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +149.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.65. In addition, Icosavax Inc saw -0.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICVX starting from Simpson Adam K., who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $15.67 back on Jan 02. After this action, Simpson Adam K. now owns 260,641 shares of Icosavax Inc, valued at $235,088 using the latest closing price.

Simpson Adam K., the Chief Executive Officer of Icosavax Inc, sale 90,000 shares at $15.44 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that Simpson Adam K. is holding 260,641 shares at $1,389,280 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICVX

The total capital return value is set at -37.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.48. Equity return is now at value -42.23, with -39.06 for asset returns.

Based on Icosavax Inc (ICVX), the company’s capital structure generated 4.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.88. Total debt to assets is 3.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.93.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.24.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Icosavax Inc (ICVX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.