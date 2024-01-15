Icahn Enterprises L P (IEP) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Icahn Enterprises L P (NASDAQ: IEP) has decreased by -0.06 when compared to last closing price of 17.12. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.55% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-12 that Icahn Enterprises’ distribution yield is sky-high, in large part because of its plunging stock price. One Wall Street analyst remains bullish about the beaten-down stock.

Is It Worth Investing in Icahn Enterprises L P (NASDAQ: IEP) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.81. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Icahn Enterprises L P (IEP) is $26.00, which is $8.89 above the current market price. The public float for IEP is 409.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IEP on January 14, 2024 was 841.84K shares.

IEP’s Market Performance

The stock of Icahn Enterprises L P (IEP) has seen a -3.55% decrease in the past week, with a 8.15% rise in the past month, and a -4.52% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.12% for IEP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.05% for IEP’s stock, with a -35.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IEP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IEP stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for IEP by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for IEP in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $40 based on the research report published on March 03, 2017 of the previous year 2017.

IEP Trading at -1.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.96%, as shares surge +8.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IEP fell by -3.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.00. In addition, Icahn Enterprises L P saw -0.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.59 for the present operating margin

+15.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Icahn Enterprises L P stands at -1.24. The total capital return value is set at 4.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.48. Equity return is now at value -17.53, with -3.19 for asset returns.

Based on Icahn Enterprises L P (IEP), the company’s capital structure generated 302.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.18. Total debt to assets is 50.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 158.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Icahn Enterprises L P (IEP) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.