Hub Group, Inc. (HUBG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG) has increased by 1.62 when compared to last closing price of 87.30. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.34% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-11 that OAK BROOK, Ill., Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hub Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HUBG) will hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 1, 2024, to discuss its fourth quarter 2023 results. The results will be announced via press release after the market closes on the day of the call.

Is It Worth Investing in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG) Right Now?

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.91. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hub Group, Inc. (HUBG) is $94.53, which is $5.82 above the current market price. The public float for HUBG is 30.61M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HUBG on January 14, 2024 was 286.99K shares.

HUBG’s Market Performance

HUBG stock saw an increase of 0.34% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.97% and a quarterly increase of 13.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.71% for Hub Group, Inc. (HUBG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.12% for HUBG stock, with a simple moving average of 11.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUBG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HUBG stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for HUBG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HUBG in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $97 based on the research report published on January 10, 2024 of the current year 2024.

HUBG Trading at 9.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUBG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares surge +6.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUBG rose by +0.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.97. In addition, Hub Group, Inc. saw -3.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HUBG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.95 for the present operating margin

+10.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hub Group, Inc. stands at +6.68. The total capital return value is set at 25.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.56. Equity return is now at value 13.86, with 7.69 for asset returns.

Based on Hub Group, Inc. (HUBG), the company’s capital structure generated 28.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.02. Total debt to assets is 15.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.50 and the total asset turnover is 2.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Hub Group, Inc. (HUBG) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.