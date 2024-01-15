Hub Cyber Security Ltd (HUBC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ: HUBC) has dropped by -5.13 compared to previous close of 1.95. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -13.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-01 that Hub Cyber Security (NASDAQ: HUBC ) stock is climbing higher on Friday after the company announced a collaboration agreement with Blackswan Technologies. That agreement will have the two companies working together on “a joint solution for enterprise Confidential Computing to the financial sector.

Is It Worth Investing in Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ: HUBC) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HUBC is -1.73. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HUBC is 124.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.23% of that float. On January 14, 2024, HUBC’s average trading volume was 772.97K shares.

HUBC’s Market Performance

The stock of Hub Cyber Security Ltd (HUBC) has seen a -13.15% decrease in the past week, with a -11.48% drop in the past month, and a -49.01% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.39% for HUBC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.83% for HUBC’s stock, with a -64.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HUBC Trading at -35.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.55%, as shares sank -15.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -72.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUBC fell by -13.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1295. In addition, Hub Cyber Security Ltd saw -14.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Hub Cyber Security Ltd (HUBC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.