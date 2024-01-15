Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Hilltop Holdings Inc (NYSE: HTH)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.35 in comparison to its previous close of 34.04, however, the company has experienced a -0.79% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-26 that AMPH, FOUR, BECN, HOFT and HTH are five stocks with explosive relative price strength.

Is It Worth Investing in Hilltop Holdings Inc (NYSE: HTH) Right Now?

Hilltop Holdings Inc (NYSE: HTH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.14. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH) is $33.33, which is -$0.59 below the current market price. The public float for HTH is 45.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HTH on January 14, 2024 was 331.65K shares.

HTH’s Market Performance

HTH stock saw an increase of -0.79% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.27% and a quarterly increase of 21.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.24% for Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.59% for HTH’s stock, with a 11.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HTH Trading at 6.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares surge +1.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HTH fell by -0.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.50. In addition, Hilltop Holdings Inc saw -3.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HTH starting from Bornemann Keith E., who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $30.04 back on Nov 22. After this action, Bornemann Keith E. now owns 9,722 shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc, valued at $75,095 using the latest closing price.

Nichols W Robert III, the Director of Hilltop Holdings Inc, sale 1,500 shares at $31.02 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Nichols W Robert III is holding 9,500 shares at $46,528 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.51 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Hilltop Holdings Inc stands at +8.85. The total capital return value is set at 0.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.13. Equity return is now at value 5.18, with 0.65 for asset returns.

Based on Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH), the company’s capital structure generated 71.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.53. Total debt to assets is 8.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.