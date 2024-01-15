Hexcel Corp. (HXL) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Hexcel Corp. (NYSE: HXL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HXL is 1.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HXL is $79.61, which is $7.88 above the current price. The public float for HXL is 83.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HXL on January 14, 2024 was 487.79K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

HXL) stock’s latest price update

Hexcel Corp. (NYSE: HXL)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.19 in comparison to its previous close of 71.87, however, the company has experienced a 0.36% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-07 that Rivian is managing expenses while growing production. Hexcel’s growth story is just getting started.

HXL’s Market Performance

Hexcel Corp. (HXL) has seen a 0.36% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -1.59% decline in the past month and a 6.13% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.82% for HXL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.13% for HXL’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HXL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HXL stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for HXL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HXL in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $96 based on the research report published on January 10, 2024 of the current year 2024.

HXL Trading at 3.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HXL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares sank -2.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HXL rose by +0.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.45. In addition, Hexcel Corp. saw -2.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HXL starting from Lehman Gail E, who sale 1,571 shares at the price of $70.15 back on Jul 27. After this action, Lehman Gail E now owns 6,942 shares of Hexcel Corp., valued at $110,206 using the latest closing price.

Merlot Thierry, the of Hexcel Corp., sale 1,000 shares at $72.66 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that Merlot Thierry is holding 37,010 shares at $72,660 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HXL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.25 for the present operating margin

+21.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hexcel Corp. stands at +8.17. The total capital return value is set at 5.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.41. Equity return is now at value 10.41, with 5.72 for asset returns.

Based on Hexcel Corp. (HXL), the company’s capital structure generated 49.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.22. Total debt to assets is 27.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hexcel Corp. (HXL) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.