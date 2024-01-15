Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG) has gone down by -3.78% for the week, with a -21.36% drop in the past month and a 5.89% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.68% for HRTG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.55% for HRTG’s stock, with a 16.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HRTG) Right Now?

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HRTG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for HRTG is at 0.81. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HRTG is $7.33, which is $1.22 above the current market price. The public float for HRTG is 22.46M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.24% of that float. The average trading volume for HRTG on January 14, 2024 was 483.36K shares.

HRTG) stock’s latest price update

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HRTG)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.29 in comparison to its previous close of 6.19, however, the company has experienced a -3.78% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Investors Business Daily reported 2023-11-05 that Heritage shares have cut through that price resistance like a hot knife through butter.

Analysts’ Opinion of HRTG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HRTG stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for HRTG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HRTG in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $2.20 based on the research report published on February 13, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

HRTG Trading at -16.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HRTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.74%, as shares sank -19.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HRTG fell by -3.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +111.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.47. In addition, Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. saw -6.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HRTG starting from WHITING PAUL L, who purchase 40,871 shares at the price of $7.34 back on Dec 14. After this action, WHITING PAUL L now owns 50,533 shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc., valued at $299,993 using the latest closing price.

Garateix Ernie J, the Chief Executive Officer of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc., purchase 27,247 shares at $7.34 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Garateix Ernie J is holding 859,337 shares at $199,993 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HRTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.87 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. stands at -23.30. The total capital return value is set at -16.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.24. Equity return is now at value 19.97, with 2.07 for asset returns.

Based on Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG), the company’s capital structure generated 122.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.00. Total debt to assets is 12.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 96.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.