Helen of Troy Ltd (HELE) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Helen of Troy Ltd (HELE) has gone up by 4.70% for the week, with a 9.31% rise in the past month and a 9.55% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.49% for HELE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.94% for HELE stock, with a simple moving average of 10.87% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Helen of Troy Ltd (NASDAQ: HELE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Helen of Troy Ltd (NASDAQ: HELE) is above average at 17.93x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.80.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Helen of Troy Ltd (HELE) is $150.75, which is $29.32 above the current market price. The public float for HELE is 23.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.04% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HELE on January 14, 2024 was 265.54K shares.

Helen of Troy Ltd (NASDAQ: HELE)’s stock price has decreased by -2.34 compared to its previous closing price of 124.34. However, the company has seen a 4.70% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2024-01-11 that The Houthi attacks on cargo ships in the Red Sea and the drought conditions impacting the Panama Canal have sparked concern about the impact on global supply chains.

Analysts’ Opinion of HELE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HELE stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for HELE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HELE in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $99 based on the research report published on April 17, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

HELE Trading at 9.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HELE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.23%, as shares surge +4.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HELE rose by +4.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $120.57. In addition, Helen of Troy Ltd saw 0.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HELE starting from Grass Brian, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $96.13 back on May 11. After this action, Grass Brian now owns 35,835 shares of Helen of Troy Ltd, valued at $480,645 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HELE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.82 for the present operating margin

+42.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Helen of Troy Ltd stands at +6.95. The total capital return value is set at 9.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.17. Equity return is now at value 10.65, with 5.33 for asset returns.

Based on Helen of Troy Ltd (HELE), the company’s capital structure generated 66.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.80. Total debt to assets is 33.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.16.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Helen of Troy Ltd (HELE) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.