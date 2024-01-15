Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (HRMY) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HRMY) is above average at 12.69x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.73.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for HRMY is 32.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 18.55% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HRMY on January 14, 2024 was 757.50K shares.

HRMY) stock’s latest price update

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HRMY)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.16 in comparison to its previous close of 31.37, however, the company has experienced a -2.06% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-12 that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (HRMY) witnesses a hammer chart pattern, indicating support found by the stock after losing some value lately. This coupled with an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions could mean a trend reversal for the stock in the near term.

HRMY’s Market Performance

HRMY’s stock has fallen by -2.06% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.32% and a quarterly rise of 3.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.89% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.53% for Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.54% for HRMY’s stock, with a -3.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HRMY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HRMY stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for HRMY by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for HRMY in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $30 based on the research report published on January 02, 2024 of the current year 2024.

HRMY Trading at 6.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HRMY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.89%, as shares sank -6.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HRMY fell by -2.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.37. In addition, Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc saw -3.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HRMY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.45 for the present operating margin

+75.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc stands at +41.44. The total capital return value is set at 24.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 37.33. Equity return is now at value 36.54, with 21.21 for asset returns.

Based on Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (HRMY), the company’s capital structure generated 47.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.35. Total debt to assets is 28.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.07.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (HRMY) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.