Griffon Corp. (GFF) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Griffon Corp. (NYSE: GFF) has dropped by -0.17 compared to previous close of 59.00. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-10 that The latest trading day saw Griffon (GFF) settling at $59.05, representing a +0.15% change from its previous close.

Is It Worth Investing in Griffon Corp. (NYSE: GFF) Right Now?

Griffon Corp. (NYSE: GFF) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 42.14x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.40. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Griffon Corp. (GFF) by analysts is $67.83, which is $8.93 above the current market price. The public float for GFF is 47.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.04% of that float. On January 14, 2024, the average trading volume of GFF was 443.47K shares.

GFF’s Market Performance

GFF stock saw an increase of 1.22% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 11.74% and a quarterly increase of 47.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.41% for Griffon Corp. (GFF). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.70% for GFF’s stock, with a simple moving average of 45.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GFF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GFF stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for GFF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GFF in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $65 based on the research report published on October 27, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

GFF Trading at 15.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares surge +8.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFF rose by +1.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +89.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.73. In addition, Griffon Corp. saw -3.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GFF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.78 for the present operating margin

+37.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Griffon Corp. stands at +2.89. The total capital return value is set at 18.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.77. Equity return is now at value 19.58, with 2.86 for asset returns.

Based on Griffon Corp. (GFF), the company’s capital structure generated 523.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.95. Total debt to assets is 65.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 509.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.73.

Conclusion

To sum up, Griffon Corp. (GFF) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.