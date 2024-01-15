Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (GDYN) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The public float for GDYN is 55.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.50% of that float. On January 14, 2024, the average trading volume of GDYN was 311.91K shares.

GDYN) stock’s latest price update

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GDYN)'s stock price has gone rise by 0.15 in comparison to its previous close of 12.95, however, the company has experienced a 4.43% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GDYN’s Market Performance

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (GDYN) has seen a 4.43% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1.97% gain in the past month and a 6.49% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.67% for GDYN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.54% for GDYN’s stock, with a 16.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GDYN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GDYN stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for GDYN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GDYN in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $22 based on the research report published on March 04, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

GDYN Trading at 3.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDYN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.36%, as shares sank -2.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDYN rose by +4.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.29. In addition, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc saw -2.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GDYN starting from Livschitz Leonard, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $13.08 back on Jan 02. After this action, Livschitz Leonard now owns 2,805,442 shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc, valued at $196,198 using the latest closing price.

Doradla Anil, the Chief Financial Officer of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc, sale 4,000 shares at $13.08 during a trade that took place back on Jan 02, which means that Doradla Anil is holding 321,340 shares at $52,335 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GDYN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.77 for the present operating margin

+38.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc stands at -9.41. The total capital return value is set at -7.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.81. Equity return is now at value -3.14, with -2.75 for asset returns.

Based on Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (GDYN), the company’s capital structure generated 2.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.19. Total debt to assets is 1.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.35.

Conclusion

To sum up, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (GDYN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.